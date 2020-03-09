Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: For Richwine, it’s all about the fun

Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (March 9, 2020) – A lot of dirt-track drivers talk about having fun or racing it for the love of the sport, but Chad Richwine lives it.

Consider that the Lee’s Summit, Missouri resident figured he was done driving race cars in 2007, after nearly 18 seasons of driving a Modified. Now, this “bonus” portion of his racing career in the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Late Models truly is all about fun.

Richwine returned to the track in 2015 to fulfill a lifetime dream to drive a Late Model. He’s more excited entering the 2020 season than ever before.

“The older you get, the less you take things for granted,” Richwine said. “For me, I enjoy the moments more now than when I was younger. My motto every week … the only expectation we have is ‘Just have fun.’ And we had a lot of fun in 2019.”

Richwine, 48, finished a solid fifth in the Lucas Oil Speedway Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model points last season. He posted three top-five feature finishes and nine top-10s.

“We had a great year,” Richwine said. “The competition level is really good and I think it’s going to be even tougher this year. The competition is second to none. That is why we run there. If you want to do well, you have to run with the best and, in my opinion, the best are right there at Lucas Oil Speedway every Saturday night.”

Richwine started his racing career in 1990, earning Rookie of the Year honors in Modifieds at State Fair Speedway in Sedalia. He won the Missouri State Championship at State Fair Speedway in 2003 and competed at various tracks in Missouri and Kansas until 2007, when he retired from racing.

Or so he thought. Eight years later, his uncle, Shorty Acker, decided to quit racing a Late Model owned by brothers Todd and Clyde Lynde.

“Honestly, I figured my driving days were behind me and that maybe we would just get another driver and work on the crew,” Richwine said. “But after a short conversation, Todd said, ‘Hey, I would like you to drive.’ So we came back in a Late Model, which was always my dream.”

“We drove that car for four years, then ended up purchasing a Rocket from David Turner that we have now.”

Richwine said he’s found the ULMA to be a perfect blend of competition and sportsmanship, with drivers of all ages mixing it up hard on the track while willing to help each other in the pits.

“I can’t say enough about the ULMA guys,” Richwine said. “Everybody races clean. Part of racing is you break things and get tore up sometimes. But especially at Lucas, it’s such a great level of competition and respect among the drivers. Everybody races you really clean.”

Richwine said his car and motor has been pretty well ready to go since before Christmas. He’s counting down the days to Lucas Oil Speedway’s Open Test and Tune on March 28, with the ULMA season opener a week later.

As for goals in 2020, he’s sticking with “having fun” as his priority.

“We’ve never raced for points,” he said. “If they happen, they happen. But I’ve found if you concentrate on that, you’re not necessarily having fun.

“Sure, it would be nice back up that top-five in points, or even better it. But the main goal, in all honesty, is go have fun again. Whatever happens, whatever point position that is, the results are what they are. But just have fun. None of this would be possible without the support of family, friends and our great sponsors.”

Team sponsors include Lynde Farms, Pizza Glen, Heritage Fabrication, Bob Sight Ford, Summit Auto Supply, Symtech Corporation, Taking it to the Street, Wynn’s, Signs by Robbie and Scott Bailey Racing Engines.

The ULMA and Lucas Oil Speedway season kicks off with the Open Test and Tune on March 28 at Lucas Oil Speedway. The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opening night with the ULMA Late Models is set for April 4 with action in all four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

For all of the latest news and information on the ULMA, including the full 2020 schedule, fans are encouraged to visit the series website at ULMAracing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Facebook page to follow series news throughout the 2020 season.