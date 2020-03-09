Pair of Top-5’s for Sheppard in WoO Tennessee Swing



Ohio and Indiana LOLMDS Double Shot Next



By Jeremy Shields – SHINNSTON, W.V. (03/09/20) – Brandon Sheppard pocketed a pair of Top-5 finishes over the weekend in the Rocket1 Racing/ Valvoline/ Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis.

“This was another solid weekend for our team,” said Sheppard. “We’ve had a lot of consistency to start the year, with five wins and several Top-5’s to show for it. Being consistent each week is key, if we can keep that up, the wins will come. Thank you to Mark, Steve, my crew, and everyone at Rocket Chassis for all their hard work.”

On Friday night, Rocket1 Racing traveled to Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.) with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series. In a field of 33 cars, Sheppard laid down the fourth-fastest lap in qualifying and finished second in his heat race, positioning him eighth on the starting grid for the $10,000-to-win main event after the redraw.

In the 50-lap feature, Brandon advanced four spots to finish fourth behind race winner Josh Richards, Brandon Overton, and Dennis Erb Jr. Cade Dillard completed the Top-5 finishers.

The action shifted east to Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.) on Saturday for the annual Tennessee Tipoff. A field of 34 entries assembled to battle for a $12,000 top prize. Sheppard qualified third in his group and went on to a heat race victory, sending him to the redraw for the feature event.

Starting on the pole for the 60-lap feature, Brandon slipped three positions to place fourth – his 17th Top-5 in 19 starts this season – behind race winner Mike Marlar, Ricky Weiss, and Josh Richards. Donald McIntosh rounded out the Top-5.

Sheppard continues to lead the latest WoO Morton Buildings Late Model Series standings. For more information on these events and complete series standings, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Rocket1 Racing will be idle this week before returning to action on March 20-21. The Lucas Oil Late Model Series (LOLMDS) will host events at Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio) on Friday night and Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.) on Saturday, March 21. Both events boast a $12,000 top prize.

Additional information on these events can be found at www.LucasDirt.com.

