Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> CALIFORNIA’S MARCH USAC SCHEDULE POSTPONED

CALIFORNIA’S MARCH USAC SCHEDULE POSTPONED

 

Speedway, Indiana (March 13, 2020)………The spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States and around the world has had effects on numerous events around the sporting world, and USAC racing’s March calendar is now included in that group.

 

This Saturday’s March 14 West Coast Sprint Car event at Hanford, California’s Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds has been postponed with officials hopeful to make up the Twin 20s event at a later date this season.

 

Furthermore, the Western States Midget season opener on Saturday, March 21, at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway has been postponed as well as the Saturday, March 28 USAC CRA Sprint Car event from Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway, which has also been postponed.

 

According to the Los Angeles Times, California governor Gavin Newsom, along with California state health officials, recommended the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state. The new policy from the California Department of Public Health will be in effect at least through March.

 

This is a fluid situation and details can change at any moment. Stay tuned to usacracing.com for any updates on USAC’s racing schedule and beyond.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. 2020 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT SCHEDULE RELEASED
  2. 2016 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SCHEDULE INCLUDES FOUR NEW VENUES, EXPANDED SCHEDULE AMONG ITS 23 DATES
  3. USAC’S JIM HURTUBISE CLASSIC POSTPONED TO OCTOBER 15 AT TERRE HAUTE
  4. USAC CHAMPS THORSON, BELL & COONS ENTER MARCH 18 SHAMROCK CLASSIC IN Du QUOIN
  5. USAC ANNOUNCES MICRO SPRINT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES FOR 2016
  6. Springfield Mile’s Bettenhausen 100 USAC Silver Crown postponed to September 22

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy