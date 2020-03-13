Dennis Erb, Jr. Leads Laps at Duck River and Lands on Podium; Tied for Fifth in Points!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series season heated back up for the #28 team on March 6-7 in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. On Friday night at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee, Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the third quickest lap in Group A during the qualifying session prior to securing a heat race triumph. After drawing the pole position for the $10,000 to win main event, Dennis led laps 3-15 and fought hard for the win up until the very last circuit in the 50-lapper. At the checkered flag, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout was a close third behind only victor Josh Richards and runner-up Brandon Overton!

At Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee on Saturday evening, a $12,000 top prize was up for grabs in the annual running of the ‘Tennessee Tipoff.’ Dennis timed in fifteenth fastest in Group B during qualifying before running sixth in his stacked heat race and fourth in his B-Main. After utilizing a series provisional to gain access into the 60-lap headliner, Dennis was able to improve eleven spots during the course of the contest to land in the twelfth finishing position. He now finds himself tied for fifth in the latest version of the heated WOOLMS point standings following the Tennessee two-step. Complete results from both weekend duels can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

“We had a good points weekend in Tennessee, but it would have been great to have gotten a win at Duck River last Friday,” quoted Erb, Jr. recently. “The car was fast all night long and we led some laps there early in the race. Looking back, I should have just settled for second place, but I was going for the win and wound up third. Then at Smoky Mountain on Saturday, we didn’t draw a good number for qualifying and our lap there put us behind for the rest of the night.”

Dennis Erb Racing will take the upcoming March 13-14 weekend off from racing competition, but they plan to jump right back into action on March 20-21 in the states of Ohio and Indiana. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – weather and coronavirus pandemic pending – will preside over a pair of $12,000 to win specials at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio next Friday and at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana next Saturday. You can read more information leading up to both the ‘Buckeye Spring 50’ and the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ by pointing your Internet browser to www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

