Central Missouri Speedway Update!

Central Missouri Speedway

March 14, 2020

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The Silver Anniversary for Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is just weeks away, in fact, the test and tune practice session is four weeks out with opening night just five weeks away! CMS is monitoring both national and local regulations regarding public events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promoter Susan Walls stated, “We want fans and drivers to know their safety and health are extremely important to us, everyone should remain vigilant and follow recommended safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 situation. At CMS, we will ensure our employees follow recommended guidance and that our venue is equipped with safety measures for attendees, including our concessions stands, restrooms, and other public-use areas. Employees will follow best practice guidelines and comply with already established food preparation and sanitation procedures and any new best practices related to COVID-19.”

CMS will continue its long-standing and strong relationship with Johnson County Community Health Services in Warrensburg regarding health and safety regulations, food preparation and sanitation, and COVID-19 specific guidelines. Together, we will work together to ensure fans, drivers, and families are safe at our facility to watch and enjoy the 2020 race season. For the latest news and information regarding Johnson County Missouri current events and COVID-19, visit johnsoncountyhealth.org/news/covid-19-information.

For drivers, early bird car registration remains open through the end of March. The current cost of registering a car in each class driver competes in is $50. The official registration form is found on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net under the DRIVERS tab. The form may be printed and mailed to the address listed at the bottom of the form with check payable to Central Missouri Speedway. Registration will increase to $60 for the remainder of the year on April 1st.

For fans, track owner and promoter Susan Walls is now offering season passes for regular adult and Senior Citizens (ages 65 to 74). Call Susan at 816.229.1338 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. General admission increases to $15 for adults and $12 for active duty military and senior citizens ages 65 to 74 in 2020 so call Susan today to save for 2020!

Central Missouri Speedway wishes to thank its outstanding list of Sponsors and Business Partners who make our race season so special, these include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, World Finance, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, Kenny’s Tile & Flooring, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Buffalo Wild Wings, B&D Transmission, Fastenal, D&M Plumbing, LLC, Mid-America Packaged Ice, American Racer Tires, Abe Thompson RV Service Center, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming events (Subject to change regarding current events). Check back often at www.centralmissourispeedway.net for the latest news and information regarding the 2020 Race Season:

April 11th – Practice under the lights 4 to 8 p.m. Pit gates open at 3:30.

April 18th – Race #1 – Weekly Racing 1 – Warrensburg Chamber Night! (For Chamber Members, one free admission with one paid admission).