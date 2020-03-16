Following CDC recommendation, Lucas Oil Speedway postpones season opener until tentatively May 9

WHEATLAND, Missouri (March 16, 2020) – Due to guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Lucas Oil Speedway is postponing the start of its racing season until tentatively May 9.

Lucas Oil Director of Racing Operations Dan Robinson said he and General Manager Danny Lorton have been closely monitoring the situation. The CDC has recommended no public gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks, which would preclude holding events in the month of April and the first Saturday in May.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series season opener had been scheduled for April 4 with three events set to follow during the month, including the 7th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com on April 10-11.

Major sports leagues, including NASCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series, are on hold indefinitely and several major sporting events, such as The Masters Golf Tournament in April, have been postponed.

Lorton said some of Lucas Oil Speedway’s early season events may be cancelled while others could be postponed until later in the season. Track officials will work with season-pass and suite holders about any cancelled events.

In the meantime, track management will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials along with information that is based on guidelines from the CDC.

“We hope to be back racing in May and have a great 2020 season, but our priority right now is the healthy and safety of our fans and drivers,” Lorton said. “We are taking every step – and will continue to do so once the season begins – to help assure cleanliness of the facility by disinfecting all surfaces that will come into contact with individuals, and putting plans into place to help keep things disinfected by adding wipes, sanitizers, anti bacteria soap in all areas possible.

“We will keep everyone updated as necessary and urge everyone to follow our website at LucasOilSpeedway.com and social media platforms.”

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series features racing in four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

Season passes for 2020, along with gift cards which can be redeemed in any department of the speedway, are now available. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.