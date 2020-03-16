Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Postpones Events for 30 Days

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Postpones Events for 30 Days

BATAVIA, OH (March 16, 2020) – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials announce the postponement of events for 30 days.

This postponement includes events at Atomic Speedway, Brownstown Speedway, 411 Motor Speedway, and Talladega Short Track. The series hopes to resume the original schedule on April 18th at Hagerstown Speedway and April 19th at Port Royal Speedway.

In the meantime, series officials will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with federal, state, local, and public health officials, along with information that is based on guidelines from the CDC.

Rescheduled dates and events:

May 8th – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH) Buckeye Spring 50
May 9th – Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN) 23rd Annual Indiana Icebreaker
June 26th – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) Tennessee’s Action Track 50
June 27th – Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, AL) E-Z-GO 50

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2020 tour schedule, driver information, and more visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2018 Slate Announced!
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Releases 2016 Schedule
  3. Four Days. Four Big Events for Lucas Oil Late Model Series
  4. Four Big Events in Four Days for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to Celebrate July 4th Holiday Week
  5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils 2019 Schedule
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heads West for Five Races in Eight Days

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy