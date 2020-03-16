Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Postpones Events for 30 Days

BATAVIA, OH (March 16, 2020) – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials announce the postponement of events for 30 days.

This postponement includes events at Atomic Speedway, Brownstown Speedway, 411 Motor Speedway, and Talladega Short Track. The series hopes to resume the original schedule on April 18th at Hagerstown Speedway and April 19th at Port Royal Speedway.

In the meantime, series officials will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with federal, state, local, and public health officials, along with information that is based on guidelines from the CDC.

Rescheduled dates and events:

May 8th – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH) Buckeye Spring 50

May 9th – Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN) 23rd Annual Indiana Icebreaker

June 26th – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) Tennessee’s Action Track 50

June 27th – Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, AL) E-Z-GO 50

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2020 tour schedule, driver information, and more visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.