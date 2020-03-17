Home --> Race Track News --> Tennessee --> ARCA Menards Series East Music City 200 at Nashville Suspended

ARCA Menards Series East Music City 200 at Nashville Suspended


Discussions Ongoing with USAC and Late Model Sanctioning Bodies

Nashville, TN (Tuesday, March 17, 2020) – ARCA Racing issued a statement on Monday, March 16, 2020 addressing ARCA Menards Series events scheduled through May 3rd, including the Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd.

Statement from ARCA Racing –
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our fans, competitors and racing communities. In conjunction with NASCAR, all ARCA Menards Series race events – including the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West – are postponed through May 3. We will share future rescheduling information as it is determined.”

The Music City 200 ARCA Menards Series East race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has been suspended. Event organizers are working on possible reschedule dates. More information will be made available soon.

The weekend event also features the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series, Super Late Models and Pro Late Models. At this time, those races scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, May 2-3 have not been suspended. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway officials are discussing options with those sanctioning bodies. More information will be made available soon.

To learn more about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway visit, nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

