Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 postpones start of 2020 racing season!

Pevely, MO (March 17th, 2020) – Following the guidelines of the State of Missouri, Jefferson County and the city of Pevely, MO along with the guidelines recommended by the Center of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to help combat the spread of the COVID019 virus, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will postpone the start of the 2020 racing season until the restrictions are lifted.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 promoter Ray Marler has been closely monitoring the situation with the CDC’s recommendation as well as being in contact with city and county officials and the track will kick off the 2020 racing season as soon as there is a change in amount of people allowed at public gatherings.

The 2020 racing season was set to kick off with a test & tune session on March 28th and then the first race was scheduled for April 4th.

Please stay tuned to www.federatedautopartsraceway.com and the track’s Facebook page for further updates!