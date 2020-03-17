Mars Racing Series Officials Left With No Choice, Postpone the Thaw Brawl to Possible Later Date

Burbank, Illinois (March 17, 2020) – In response to Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds statement today declaring the gatherings of more than 10 people must be canceled or postponed through March 31st.

This has left us no other option but to postpone the 9th annual Thaw Brawl presented by Rip it Energy Fuel Mars Racing Series to a possible later date. Series officials are working closely with the Lee County Speedway and other race tracks that currently hold a series date in hope we can come up with a rescheduled date for this event. For more info and news concerning the Rip it Energy Fuel Mars Racing Series, please visit us at www.marsracingseries.com

For more information on the MARS Racing Series, contact Sixteens Race Promotions at (815) 715-1616 or log on to www.SixteensRacePromotions.com or www.MARSRacingSeries.com