World of Outlaws Postpones Late Model Events at Volunteer, Cherokee

CONCORD, NC — March 18, 2020 — On Monday, March 16th, President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines, including asking Americans to further curtail events and increase social distancing for a 15-day period running through Tuesday, March 31st to help “slow the spread.”

After much consideration and in cooperation with our tracks, World of Outlaws events scheduled during this period have been postponed. It is our hope that we will be able to reschedule the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series races originally planned for Friday, March 27th at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN and Saturday, March 28th at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC. The World of Outlaws will continue to monitor developments across our nation and make decisions on future events when appropriate.

We would like to thank each and every one of our fans, competitors, tracks and partners for their support during this time. Our staff is working around the clock to keep our fans informed, engaged and entertained during this break in the action, but ultimately, we will go racing again, just as soon as we deem possible.