Bummer at The Hummer: King of America KO’d by COVID-19

HUMBOLDT, Kansas–Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced two executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly’s latest executive order follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to limit group gatherings to no more than 50 individuals in a single area.

“This is a difficult but essential step to further encourage social distancing and stem the spread of COVID-19,” Kelly said. “We must flatten the curve and hinder the spread of this disease. I urge all businesses, restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities to exercise responsible judgment and follow these guidelines.”

Sadly, this means that King of America X powered by Summit and B-Mod Battle at The Bullring slated for March 26-28 at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., has been postponed.

If the event(s) can be rescheduled, an announcement will be made as soon as those dates are known.

In the meantime, for those of you who are confined to home for the foreseeable future, we highly recommend a subscription to RacinDirt TV where you can see all nine of the previous King of America main events on demand, along with hundreds of other high-quality videos and event coverage from the folks who are Getting’ the Dirt on Racin’ each and every day.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 55 nights of racing at 33 unique dirt ovals as part of the 22nd season for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

