Statement From Lincoln (IL) Speedway…

Lincoln Speedway officials have been monitoring the health issues with COVID-19, as they change from day-to-day and minute-by-minute. At this time, we have had to cancel our annual Hickory Point Mall car show. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with government and public health officials to determine what adjustments to make to our schedules as the days proceed.

We are currently moving forward with our plans for test and tune events with Macon Speedway on Saturday, March 28 and Lincoln Speedway Sunday, March 29. Then the following weekend, test and tune dates are scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Lincoln Speedway and Sunday, April 5 at Macon Speedway. We will have procedures in place for teams to park far from each other and will not allow fans in the stands.

The health and safety of our competitors, fans, sponsors, track crews, and community is our main priority in these times of uncertainty. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with state and local officials concerning the changing situations. We will have further notice about our opening night in the near future.

Please keep your family, co-workers, neighbors, the elderly, and the entire race family in your prayers and help out where possible. Thank you for your support and please follow us at lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/lincolnilspeedway, and on Twitter at twitter.com/ LincolnILSpdwy.