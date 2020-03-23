Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway Postponed

World of Outlaws Postpones Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway

Series and track officials seeking new date for Illinois Dirt Late Model special

CONCORD, NC — March 23, 2020 — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued statewide orders for residents to shelter in place as part of the effort to curb the COVID-19 situation. Therefore, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, together with Illinois’ Farmer City Raceway, is postponing the Illini 100, which was originally scheduled for April 2-4.

The $15,000-to-win event has become an early season staple for Dirt Late Model fans and racers. World of Outlaws and Farmer City Raceway officials plan to reschedule the huge weekend.

Amid precautions related to coronavirus concerns, the series previously postponed events set for March 27 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN, and March 28 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC. World of Outlaws officials also intend to reschedule those events, as well.

Fans with tickets to those three events should continue to hold their tickets until new dates are announced.