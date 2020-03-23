Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway Postponed

Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway Postponed

World of Outlaws Postpones Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway

Series and track officials seeking new date for Illinois Dirt Late Model special

 

CONCORD, NC — March 23, 2020 — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued statewide orders for residents to shelter in place as part of the effort to curb the COVID-19 situation. Therefore, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, together with Illinois’ Farmer City Raceway, is postponing the Illini 100, which was originally scheduled for April 2-4.

 

The $15,000-to-win event has become an early season staple for Dirt Late Model fans and racers. World of Outlaws and Farmer City Raceway officials plan to reschedule the huge weekend.

 

Amid precautions related to coronavirus concerns, the series previously postponed events set for March 27 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN, and March 28 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC. World of Outlaws officials also intend to reschedule those events, as well.

 

Fans with tickets to those three events should continue to hold their tickets until new dates are announced.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tickets For Illini 100 On March 30-31 At Farmer City Raceway Set To Go On Sale Feb. 20
  2. Wet and Wintry Weekend Temperatures Postpone Illini 100 until April 13-14
  3. Build-Up To Farmer City Raceway’s ‘Illini 100’ Begins With Kickoff Party & Car Show On Tuesday (March 27) At Champaign Bob Evans
  4. Outlaws Prepare for First Stop in Illinois at Farmer City Raceway
  5. Clanton Aiming To Repeat ’09 Celebration When Illini 100 Returns To Farmer City Raceway on March 30-31
  6. Brandon Sheppard wins his third Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy