History will be made when NASCAR, NHRA stars battle World of Outlaws in iRacing Invitational

Star-studded World of Outlaws iRacing Invitational Airs Wednesday on DIRTVision

CONCORD, NC – March 24, 2020 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are going virtual with a renown field of drivers eager to win the inaugural $1,000-to-win World of Outlaws iRacing Invitational at 9 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 25.

Among the eWinged Warriors invited to make history are NASCAR stars Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe, NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps, 2019 Knoxville Nationals Winner David Gravel, 2019 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel, Lance Dewease and many more.

Like the start of the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season, drivers will compete at Volusia Speedway Park with open setups — allowing each driver to engineer their own custom setup for their car. Drivers will get a 15-minute practice session. They’ll then go into two-lap solo qualifying. Following that will be four Heat races and two Last Chance Showdowns, setting the field for the 35-lap race.

And from Hot Laps to the Feature, fans will hear the familiar voice of World of Outlaws announcer Johnny Gibson calling all of the action throughout the night.

The event will be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision and will be available to all FAST PASS subscribers. Non-FAST PASS subscribers can also watch the event for only $9.99.

This invitational will be the first of several until the World of Outlaws season continues, alternating between Sprint Car and Late Model races every Wednesday. The World of Outlaws Late Models will headline the Wednesday, April 1, Invitational race. Drivers are invited to compete in both divisions. Each race will be $1,000-to-win, winner takes all.