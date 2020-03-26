World Wide Technology Raceway statement regarding date change for the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500

March 26, 2020, St. Louis Region – Earlier today, the NTT IndyCar Series announced schedule changes which involved both the Indianapolis 500 and World Wide Technology Raceway. As a result, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 now will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

“The current situation requires that everyone be fluid, solve problems and work together,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “The entire INDYCAR organization worked closely with us to come to a solution that enables us to host the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 just one week later than originally scheduled. We are grateful for their continued support and will be coming up with creative ideas for the promotion of the event.

“We now are in conversations with the other sanctioning bodies involved with the race weekend to develop a new event schedule of activities. We will be providing updates as soon possible so that our fans can enjoy a great weekend of racing in St. Louis on August 28-30, 2020.”

Fans are encouraged to visit WWTR’s website, www.wwtraceway.com, and its social media channels (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 ext. 119 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 380 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.