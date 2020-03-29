World of Outlaws iRacing Invitationals Return to DIRTVision Sunday, Monday

Sprint Cars to air Sunday at 7pm and Late Models to air 7pm Monday

After the breakthrough success of the Inaugural World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink iRacing Invitational that captivated legions of dirt track fans across the country, the World of Outlaws Invitationals are back. The cars and stars will take to the virtual dirt again on Sunday, March 29, at 7 p.m. (ET) and Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. (ET), with both nights of action coming to you from the The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car iRacing Invitational will take place on Sunday. Then the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model iRacing Invitational will make its debut on Monday. Both events feature deep fields of hand-picked professional real-world dirt track drivers and special guests, competing at The (virtual) Dirt Track at Charlotte with $1,000-to-win, winners-take-all features each night.

Series Announcer Johnny Gibson will return to call all of the action, including his famous 4-Wide Salute. Inaugural Sprint Car Invitational winner Logan Seavey will face an even stronger field of drivers, featuring runner-up Central PA driver Robbie Kendall; sixth and highest finishing full-time Outlaw David Gravel along with fellow Outlaws Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo and Wayne Johnson; Sprint Car and NASCAR stars Kyle Larson & Christopher Bell, NHRA Champion Cruz Pedregon, ASCoC Champion Aaron Reutzel, Knoxville star Brian Brown, PA Posse’s very own Lance Dewease, IRA Champ Billy Balog, Australian World Series Sprint Car star Jock Goodyer, World of Outlaws Late Model Champion Brandon Sheppard pulling double duty, and more!

The voice of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Rick Eshelman will tell the story of the Series’ Inaugural Late Model Invitational on Monday night. Just like the Sprint Car debut last week, this is more “anyone’s race” than any event in the history of the Series. Defending Champion Brandon Sheppard will pilot the virtual Valvoline Rocket 1 alongside Series regulars Ashton Winger and Matt Cosner, while Outlaw Sprint Car hot shoe Logan Schuchart will fill in at Scott Bloomquist Racing in the Drydene 0m for the virtually unavailable Chris Madden. The Outlaws will face a stacked field of NASCAR stars, including Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier, NHRA Champions Ron Capps and Cruz Pedregon, open-wheel standout Kevin Swindell attempting the double, and DIRTcar stars Bobby Pierce, Mike Spatola, Gordy Gundaker, Ross Bailes, Zach Mitchell, Nick Hoffman and more!

Sunday’s Sprint Car event and Monday’s Late Model event will each be aired lived on DIRTVision.com at 7 p.m. (ET). Both broadcasts are included with your DIRTVision FastPass subscription at no extra charge, or available on a pay-per-view basis for just $9.99. Follow @dirtvision and @iracing on Twitter for the latest news and action.

