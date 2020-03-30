UPDATE: Deadline To Retain 2021 Chili Bowl Tickets Extended To June 5

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (March 30, 2020) In light of the COVID-19 epidemic and the uncertainty of employment for many around the world, the deadline to renew seats for the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has been extended to Friday, June 5, 2020.

“There is so much unknown right now, and we don’t want someone to lose their seats over this deal because their job was affected. That would just be adding insult to injury,” stated Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn.”Hopefully this all starts to calm down and we can get back to racing. Right now, we hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

If you’ve already renewed your seats with a VISA or MasterCard, the charge will not be applied until the end of June through July when tickets are pulled. If you send a check, the check is deposited within 30 days of us receiving it.

Reserved Seats for the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will continue to be sold in six, five, and four-day packages. Prices for the 2021 affair will be broken down with four-day tickets at $227, five-day tickets at $282, and tickets for the full event at $337, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping, which is $7 for orders up to 15 tickets and $10 from 16 ticket orders and up.

Domestic orders, not held in Will Call, will be sent via USPS Certified Mail to ensure each order sent will require a signature. All international orders will be kept in Will Call.

Tickets will go out in September.

The office of the Chili Bowl Nationals is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). New orders, as well as renewals, are being taken at the same time.

If ordering with the renewal form that was mailed at the end of March, those can be returned to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order.

Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be acquired, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance.

All orders are processed by hand. Renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 11-16, 2021

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewal/New Order Time Frame: March 4, 2020 – June 5, 2020

Four-Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five-Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Six-Day Ticket: $337 (Monday-Saturday)

**Plus tax and shipping

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2021

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Christopher Bell (2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016)Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.