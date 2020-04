FOX Sports Kicks Off Wednesday Night iRacing with World of Outlaws on FS1

FOX SPORTS KICKS OFF WEDNESDAY NIGHT iRACING

WITH WORLD OF OUTLAWS ON FS1

Stars from WoO, NASCAR and NHRA Pack this Week’s Lineup

Johnny Gibson, ‘The Voice’ of the World of Outlaws, Joins Adam Alexander, Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer to Call First Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – March 31 — FOX Sports throws a little dirt into its eSports lineup this week, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday, April 1 (8:00 PM ET) on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks.

This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing event features stars from multiple series, including Brad Sweet (WoO), David Gravel (WoO), Bobby Pierce (DIRTcar Racing), Scott Bloomquist (WoO), Kyle Larson (NASCAR), Christopher Bell (NASCAR), Cruz Pedregon (NHRA) and Ron Capps (NHRA).

The one-hour program features a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race, followed by a 50-lap Morton Buildings Late Model battle.

“The iRacing simulation platform is undeniably the closest thing to real racing we can deliver to our viewers during this challenging time,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations. “While the racing may be virtual, the competition and fun are absolutely real, and we’ll use Wednesday nights to explore a variety of virtual racing.”

For Wednesday’s first event, Adam Alexander hosts, with Johnny Gibson, “The Voice” of the World of Outlaws, calling the action. NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Jeff Gordon and NASCAR CUP SERIES driver Clint Bowyer, who owns a Dirt Late Model race team, provide commentary.

“Americans are resilient, dirt track fans more than most, but they are also a proud group,” said Ben Geisler, Chief Marketing Officer for the World of Outlaws. “I can’t wait to hear them talking about the sport they love this week, while FOX Sports places it on arguably the biggest stage in sports right now. Our drivers are a determined bunch, they have jumped through hoops to find sim gear and they are putting in 10-hour marathon practice sessions to get up to speed.They will put on a great show.”

FOX Sports also continues its coverage of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 5 (1:00 PM ET) on FOX*, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Last Sunday’s event from virtual Texas Motor Speedway drew 1,339,000 viewers across FOX and FS1, a record for eSports on linear television for the second consecutive week

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

*Where available and subject to change