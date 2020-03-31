Lincoln IL Speedway & Macon IL Speedway Again Cancel Test & Tune Events

(Macon, IL) For the second week in-a-row, the stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, has canceled test-and-tune events scheduled for this weekend at Lincoln Speedway and Macon Speedway. The tests were set for Saturday, April 4 at Lincoln and Sunday, April 5 at Macon.

Officials from the tracks continue to follow the news closely, regarding current health issues with COVID-19. Officials will continue to monitor the situation closely with government and public health officials to determine what adjustments to make as the time comes, in regards to other upcoming events.

