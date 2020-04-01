April Events Suspended at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

April 18th Race Moves to August 29th

Nashville, TN (Monday, March 30, 2020) – The 63rd Season of Asphalt Racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is scheduled to begin two weeks later than initially planned. Speedway Officials have announced that Opening Night, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is now the first event at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) under the new management of Track Enterprises and D&D Events, falls on the weekend of May 2nd. The event features the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and the North-South Super Late Model Challenge tri-sanctioned by the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series and Cars Tour. The ARCA Menards Series East Music City 200 race was originally scheduled to be apart of the event weekend but was suspended on March 16th due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials are continuing to work on a possible reschedule date for the that race.

The first full Local Racing program of the year will be on Saturday, May 16th featuring Pro Late Models, Super Trucks, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends, Bandoleros and the Baby Grand Series. This will be the second points race of the season for Pro Late Models. There will be an Open Practice on Friday, May 15th.

Open Practice, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11th, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 9th.

“Though we are disappointed to have the start of race season in Nashville delayed a couple of weeks,” noted Randy Dyce, President of D&D Events, “The health and safety of our fans, teams and staff are of top priority. Our team is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is in communication with local government and health officials.”

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is pleased to announce the addition of a race date on Saturday, August 29, 2020 to replace the Saturday, April 18, 2020 Local Racing event. With the move, the total number of race weekends, nine, remains the same as initially scheduled.

“We are committed to making 2020 the strongest season of racing in Nashville in recent years,” remarked Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent. “Maintaining a solid number of local races is key to that success.”

2020 NFS Adjusted Schedule

May 2/3 – USAC Silver Crown Series, N/S Super Late Model Challenge, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

May 9 – Open Practice

May 16 – Local Racing

June 6 – Local Racing

June 20 – Local Racing

July 18 – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150

August 8 – Back-to-School Race Night

August 29 – Local Racing

October 3 – Local Racing

October 30 – November 1 – All American 400 Race Weekend

Reschedule date for Music City 200 ARCA Menards Series East race to be determined

Schedule is tentative and subject to change

To learn more about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway visit nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing. Like Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Facebook and follow NFS on Twitter @RaceFairgrounds.