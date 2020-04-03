Additional Schedule Adjustments Announced by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, OH (April 3, 2020) – On Sunday, March 29th, President Donald Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This announcement forces the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to postpone and cancel additional events.

This extension now also affects events at Hagerstown Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, Tri-City Speedway, and Macon Speedway. The series hopes to resume the original schedule on May 1st at Ponderosa Speedway and May 2nd at Florence Speedway.

Port Royal Speedway’s Rumble by the River, originally scheduled for April 19th, has been postponed until Thursday, August 27th.

The Nininger Tribute at Hagerstown Speedway, scheduled for April 18th, has now been canceled. Also canceled are the Budweiser 50 at Tri-City Speedway scheduled for April 24th and the April 25th event at Macon Speedway. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials look forward to the return to Tri-City Speedway on July 17th for the NAPA Know How 50; and to Hagerstown Speedway and Macon Speedway in 2021.

With the ever changing guidelines set forth by the federal, state, local, and public health officials, along with information that is based on guidelines from the CDC, the series has begun discussion with promoters to create alternative dates for races through the end of May. Please note, at this time, all May series events are set to take place as originally scheduled, the alternative dates are only there in case the need were to arise. The alternative dates can be viewed by visiting: https://lucasdirt.com/events/schedule.