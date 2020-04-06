New Super Late Model Tire Rule Implemented for 2021 Wild West Shootout



Hoosier LM40, Hoosier 1350 and WRS-2 Among 2021 SLM Options



SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (April 6, 2020) — Officials with the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts are already hard at work, planning for next year’s event.

One improvement that has already been made official is a revised tire rule for The Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars. Effective for the 2021 edition of the mega-event, drivers in the division will utilize the Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier LM40 or WRS-2 right rear option. The tire rule for the past several years has been an exclusive hard tire rule, which included D55, WRS2, WRS-2.

“We spoke to many of the Super Late Model teams during this year’s Wild West Shootout, and they agreed it was time for change. This rule makes sense because most teams already have these tires, and any they have left over after the event, they can now use at other places during the year,” Wild West Shootout race and technical director, Kelley Carlton said. “Not only are the drivers in favor of the change, but track staff, including myself, Johnny Stokes [track prep], Matt Curl [event director] along with Shanon Rush from Hoosier Tire all agree this will allow for even better racing.

“With the different options, drivers will have options for different setups and be able to run different lines on the track.”

First year event director, Matt Curl echoed Carlton’s thoughts.

“After being there [FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway] one day I could tell that hard tires limited the potential of the Super Late Models. Additionally, most teams were having to buy tires, that they couldn’t run pretty much anywhere else the rest of the year,” Curl stated. “It also goes without saying that I think this will produce even better racing action for the fans. This is a win-win for everybody.”

The dates for the mega miniseries at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway have been set for January 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17, 2021 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

Over $200,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Details, including advanced tickets and host hotels, are currently being finalized. As information becomes available it will be posted at www.WildWestShootout.net .

For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com