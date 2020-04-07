2020 Racing Season on Hold at Lincoln Speedway

(Lincoln, IL) Like many things in our lives, the 2020 racing season is currently on hold at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The season opener was set for this Friday night, April 10 but drivers, teams, and fans will have to wait a little longer, as officials wait out the COVID-19 restrictions that have swept the nation.

Speedway officials have been following the news and press conferences regarding the current health issues with Coronavirus since early to mid-March when changes started taking place by the minute. To date, Lincoln Speedway has canceled the Hickory Point Mall Car Show, two weekends of test and tune, and now the Season Opener.

The Illinois Stay-At-Home order currently runs through the month of April, meaning the likelihood of having any event before May is slim. At this time, there is no date set in stone on when the season will begin but Lincoln Speedway officials are putting everything in place to be ready to open as soon as the time is right and clearance is given.

The 2020 racing season is set to be a good one for Lincoln Speedway with a number of great events including the POWRi Midget Speedweek on Thursday, June 11, the Summer Nationals Hell Tour on Sunday, July 5, and for the first time, the DIRTcar Fall Nationals October 1-3.

For race fans looking for a great deal on some very affordable race apparel, track officials have recently put some discounted t-shirts from last season in the online store. Cost is just $12 each plus shipping.

