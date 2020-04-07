75th Season of Racing Delayed at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) 2020 is set to be a very special season at Macon Speedway, as it marks the 75th year of racing at the 1/5-mile dirt track in Macon, IL. While the season was set to begin this Saturday, April 11, the excitement will be on hold for a while, as officials wait out the COVID-19 restrictions that have swept the nation.

Speedway officials have been following the news and press conferences regarding the current health issues with Coronavirus since early to mid-March when changes started taking place by the minute. To date, Macon Speedway has canceled the Hickory Point Mall Car Show, two weekends of test and tune, and now the Season Opener. The Lucas Oil Late Model race, scheduled for April 25, was canceled late last week in addition to the whole slate of races in April for the series.

The Illinois Stay-At-Home order currently runs through the month of April, meaning the likelihood of having any event before May is slim. At this time, there is no date set in stone on when the season will begin but Macon Speedway officials are putting everything in place to be ready to open as soon as the time is right and clearance is given.

In the meantime, Macon Speedway’s Facebook page has been busy, with numerous posts each day, highlighting drivers and their cars and paint schemes for the 2020 season. In addition, the special edition Macon Speedway t-shirt, commemorating the 75th season of racing is now on sale via the website or Facebook page.

To stay up to date with happenings at the track, please follow Macon Speedway at maconracing.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/maconracing, and on twitter at twitter.com/maconspeedway.