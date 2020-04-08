ENTRY LIST REVEALED FOR THURSDAY’S KNOXVILLE USAC iRACING CHALLENGE

Speedway, Indiana………Midgets took the stage last week, but now the time has arrived for the heavy artillery to come out and play.

The Sprint Cars take their turn at the Sprint Car Capitol of the World this Thursday night, April 9, at Knoxville Raceway for round number two of the 2020 USAC AMSOIL iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink.

USAC’s best take their place behind the wheel in the world’s leading motorsports simulation to compete against each other for pride, for bragging rights and for a $500 top prize each Thursday throughout the month of April.

Strap in, pull the belts tight and don’t blink. It’s coming to you LIVE this Thursday at 9pm Eastern exclusively on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3akbWFW.

Seven, count ’em, seven USAC National Champions are on board for Thursday’s race at Knoxville, including USAC Triple Crown champion J.J. Yeley, who won the Silver Crown, National Sprint and National Midget championships all within in a single season in 2003.

He’s joined by additional headliners, 2013 USAC National Midget champion and 2017 NASCAR Truck Series titlist Christopher Bell, 2014 and 2016 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car king Brady Bacon, 2018 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion Tyler Courtney, plus 2016 USAC National champ Tanner Thorson, 2018 USAC National Midget king Logan Seavey as well as 2016 USAC Silver Crown and 2017 USAC National Sprint champ Chris Windom and NASCAR Xfinity Series frontrunner and winner Chase Briscoe.

Also competing on the half-mile virtual dirt track are USAC National feature winners Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Thomas Meseraull, Zeb Wise, Jason McDougal, Tanner Carrick, Shane Hmiel and Cannon Mcintosh, Tyler Thomas and Matt Westfall, plus 2019 USAC Western States Midget champion Robert Dalby, five-time USAC Western States Midget champion Ronnie Gardner, multi-time USAC Western Sprint champ Ryan Bernal, plus this year’s top Rookie with the NOS Energy Drink National Midget series thus far, Buddy Kofoid.

Those USAC standouts will be competing against many more stars of USAC Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget racing, all of whom have competed in a USAC national event during either the 2019 or 2020 season, in addition to Shane Hmiel, 2010 USAC National Pavement Sprint Car champion.

The 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the motorsports simulation event beginning with weekly racing action each Thursday night throughout the month of April live on FloRacing at 9pm Eastern.

The USAC iRacing Challenge will consist of a total of five races through four events, including three USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and two USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events:

April 2: Kokomo Speedway (Midgets) – WINNER: Brennan Rogers

April 9: Knoxville Raceway (Sprints)

April 16: Williams Grove Speedway (Midgets)

April 23: Eldora Speedway (Sprints & Midgets)

The event purse for each event will feature a $500 winner’s share, $300 for second and $100 for third thanks to series sponsors to sponsors TOPP Motorsports, Hayward Motorsports, Petry Motorsports and Baldwin Brothers Racing.

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. iRacing puts you in the driver’s seat by allowing members to experience today’s newest form of competitive motorsport: virtual racing. iRacing is a fun, inexpensive and highly competitive way for race drivers, race fans and gamers to break a sweat in head-to-head racing challenges.

For more information on the USAC iRacing Challenge, stay tuned to USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com, our social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.

ROUND 2 – KNOXVILLE iRACING CHALLENGE ENTRY LIST

01 Korbyn Hayslett (Indy Racing Images)

08 Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz Motorsports)

2 J.J. Yeley (Triple Crown Racing)

4 Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports)

4D Robert Dalby (Robert Dalby Motorsports)

4x Braydon Cromwell (Cromwell Racing)

5 Anton Hernandez (Baldwin Brothers Racing)

5B Chase Briscoe (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5T Kevin Thomas Jr. (Petry Motorsports)

6 Mario Clouser (Clouser Motorsports)

7 Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7x Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing)

8 Kyle Lick (Free Joe Exotic)

9 Daison Pursley (Daison Pursley Racing)

11 Zeb Wise (Sam McGhee Motorsports)

12 Trey Robb (TUHB E-Sports)

13 Dennis Gile (Gene Gile Racing)

14 Ronnie Gardner (Robert Dalby Motorsports)

15 Carson Garrett (Carson Garrett Racing)

19 Chris Windom (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

19AZ Logan Seavey (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m Ethan Mitchell (Bundy Built Motorsports)

19 Tanner Thorson (Hayward Motorsports)

21 Christopher Bell (CB Industries)

22 Connor Leoffler (Connor Leoffler Racing)

24 Chase Johnson (Chase Johnson Racing)

28 Ace McCarthy (Dave Mac Motorsports)

32 Trey Marcham (TUHB E-Sports)

33 Ronnie Wuerdeman (GFR)

35 Tanner Carrick (Petry Motorsports)

37 Aiden Purdue (Aiden Purdue Motorsports)

38 Colby Johnson (Colby Johnson)

39 Matt Goodnight (Goodnight Racing)

52 Isaac Chapple (Grim Sim)

53 Brayden Fox (Brayden Fox Racing)

54 Matt Westfall (Westfall Racing)

55 Nick Drake (Sam Hunt Racing)

56 Shane Hmiel (Five-Six, Inc.)

61 Stephen Schnapf (Edwards Motorsports)

67 Buffy Kofoid (Keith Kunz Motorsports)

69 Brady Bacon (Hoffman Auto Racing)

69x Jason McDougal (TUHB E-Sports)

71 Joel Rayborne (Joel Rayborne Racing)

72 Sam Johnson (Sam Johnson Racing)

77 Joe Wirth (Wirth Racing)

87 Ryan Bernal (Ryan Bernal Motorsports)

88 Kaidon Brown (CB Industries)

91 Tyler Thomas (Tyler Thomas Motorsports)

98 Brandon Morin (Morin Sim Sport)

98x Clinton Boyles (Tim’s Sims Racing)