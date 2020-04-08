Trio of Podium Finishes for Cornell in iRacing Invitational



WoO iRacing Returns to FS1 Tonight



WILLARD, Mo. (04/08/20) – As the season delay continues due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, drivers and fans alike are left searching for a way to profess their love for racing.

Kaeden Cornell recently joined several of the best drivers in the country for a series of special events in the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series iRacing Invitational. Cornell, behind the wheel of his Hoover Motorsports No. 50 virtual Late Model, has earned three-consecutive runner-up finishes thus far.

The opening round of the iRacing Invitational was contested on March 30 at The (virtual) Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.). In a field of 43 cars, Kaeden laid down the seventh fastest lap overall in time trials before placing second in his heat behind Trent Ivey. Starting the $1,000-to-win A-Main in seventh, Cornell broke into the Top-5 early and charged up to second on the final lap trailing Mike McKinney across the line with Ashton Winger, Nick Stroupe, and Logan Seavey rounding out the Top-5.

On April 1, Kaeden returned to The (virtual) Dirt Track at Charlotte. The Wednesday night event aired live, available to over 80 million households across the United States, through a high-definition broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

With previous iRacing lap times determining the starting lineup for the $1,000-to-win A-Main, Cornell locked into the pole position alongside Matty Watkins. After getting shuffled back early, Kaeden worked his way up to a second-place finish behind Trent Ivey with Mike McKinney, Kyle Larson, and Corey Gordon trailing them to the checkers.

Cornell was one of 49 virtual Late Models on hand at (virtual) Knoxville (IA) Raceway on Monday, April 6 for another round of the iRacing Invitational. Following the third fastest time overall in qualifying, Cornell cruised to a 10-lap heat race victory, which positioned him third on the starting grid for the main event.

With $1,000 on the line, Kaeden followed behind early-race leader Mike McKinney until lap 14 when he made a pass for the lead but lost the top spot due to an untimely caution. Battling with McKinney and Logan Seavey in the second half of the 40-lapper, Cornell’s slider for the win came up short on the final lap, relegating him to a second-place finish behind Logan Seavey with Mike McKinney, Kyle Larson, and Ricky Thornton Jr. completing the Top-5 finishers.

The iRacing Invitational continues tonight (April 8) as drivers once again converge at (virtual) Knoxville (IA) Raceway. The event will air live on FS1 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. This marks second installment of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events featuring drivers from across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks.

Additional information on the WoO Morton Buildings Late Model Series iRacing Invitational, including complete results and a list of upcoming events, can be found at www.WoOLMS.com.

Kaeden Cornell and Hoover Motorsports would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Cloverleaf Auto Repair, Choate Farms, DR Racing, Lucas Oil Products, Hatfield Racing Engines, Oil & Octane Shop, TruForm Race Products, Simpson Race Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Swift Springs, Chris Claunch Photography, SuperMoon Graphics, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Kaeden Cornell, please visit www.KaedenCornell.com. You can also connect with Kaeden Cornell on Facebook @KedenCornellRacing, on Twitter @KaedenCornell, and on Instagram @k50c.

Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

513.908.9881 mobile

shields@msrmafia.com

jeremyrshields@gmail.com