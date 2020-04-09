World of Outlaws April 24-25 Kentucky/Ohio Weekend Halted

CONCORD, NC — April 9, 2020 — With ongoing statewide orders in Kentucky and Ohio requiring residents to limit their movement to help curb the COVID-19 situation, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series officials, together with track officials from Richmond Raceway and Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, have decided to halt the events scheduled for April 24-25.

The event at Richmond, set for Friday, April 24, is being postponed in an effort to potentially find a new date once the COVID-19 outlook becomes more clear.

The race at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex set for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled. Brushcreek staff will refund tickets purchased in advance through the track phone (937-544-3344) and track website.