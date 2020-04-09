Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> World of Outlaws Cancel Vado Speedway Park Event Due to COVID-19

World of Outlaws Cancel Vado Speedway Park Event Due to COVID-19

CONCORD, NC — April 9, 2020 — With ongoing national and statewide orders for residents to remain at home to help curb the COVID-19 situation, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Vado Speedway Park officials have decided to cancel the event scheduled for April 24-25.

 

Those with tickets to the canceled event at Vado have received a credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account for the face value of the ticket(s), where they will have 24 months to use the credit for future World of Outlaws events.

 

Those with reserved camping spaces will be automatically refunded. Any questions on camping can be answered via email at info@vadospeedwaypark.com.

 

While several spring events have been canceled due to the COVID-19, track and Series officials are still aiming to reschedule postponed events at Cotton Bowl Speedway, Santa Maria Speedway and Thunderbowl Raceway once the current outlook becomes more clear.

