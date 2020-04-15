Central Missouri Speedway Mid-Month April Update!

Central Missouri Speedway

April 14, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) owner and promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his 83rd birthday, recently provided an update on the current state of the impending 2020 race season. The speedway remains closed in compliance with the Missouri Governor’s current stay at home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walls stated, “Today, I spoke with Lakeside Speedway General Manager Pete Howey, and we agree whenever opening night for the 2020 season does occur, that all grandstand admission will be $10 for any adult with kids remaining their regular price. We realize that many people are now unemployed due to the virus situation and budgets are tight.”

Additionally, Walls said of CMS, “We had already set in motion a price increase for 2020 across the board due to rising expenditures related to operations; however, we have now decided to delay those increases to at least next year and grandstand and pit admission will remain the same as it was for the 2019 race season.”

Walls’ wife, Susan added, “Any driver who pre-paid their 2020 car registration may request their money back.” Mrs. Walls said to simply call her during normal Monday through Friday business from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (816) 229-1338 to request the registration refund. CMS realizes that every little bit helps during this time.

The Walls, along with nearly every track operator across the nation have been forced to make sudden changes with planned events due to the pandemic. The April portion of the planned schedule was cancelled less than two weeks ago; however, according to the Walls, “Drivers and fans should not be surprised when major changes occur with the planned 2020 race schedule based on current events and when restrictions on social distancing are lifted enough for the track to open.

Johnson County Missouri issued a “Stay at Home” order effective April 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020. Detailed information about the order may be found here: johnsoncountyhealth.org/stay-at-home. Since our last press release, CMS learned the expected peak of COVID-19 for Missouri is April 29th according to The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. To date, Johnson County has 45 positive COVID-19 cases.

As previously announced, Earl Walls once again reiterated, “We intend to follow the guidelines of state, county, and local officials and if it is possible to open and run, we will. However, these suggestions will determine what we do as the safety and well-being of attendees is our number one priority. When the time comes to re-open the track, we will be ready!”

Check back often at www.centralmissourispeedway.net for the latest news and information regarding the 2020 Race Season.