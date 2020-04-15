Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule Update

BATAVIA, OH (April 15, 2020) – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials announce the postponement of events at Ponderosa Speedway and Florence Speedway. The 16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial will return to its familiar Labor Day weekend date, Friday, September 4th, while the 34th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway is postponed to August 12th and will once again kick off the blockbuster North South 100 weekend.

The series hopes to resume racing on May 8th at Atomic Speedway for the Buckeye Spring 50, and May 9th at Brownstown Speedway for the 23rd Annual Indiana Icebreaker.

With the ever-changing guidelines set forth by the federal, state, local, and public health officials, along with information that is based on guidelines from the CDC, the series has begun discussion with promoters to create alternative dates for races through May. Please note, the alternative dates are only here in case the need were to arise and can be viewed by visiting: https://lucasdirt.com/events/schedule.