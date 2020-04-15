Lucas Oil MLRA Announces Updated 2020 Schedule

Media Contact: Billy Rock

Wheatland, Missouri (April 15th 2020) -With the recent and continuing developments surrounding COVID-19, officials with the Lucas Oil MLRA have been tasked with making adjustments to their 2020 event schedule.

As previously announced, the season opening MLRA Spring Nationals slated to have taken place last weekend April 10th – 11th at the Lucas Oil Speedway were postponed due to guidelines released by the CDC. Series and track officials are still seeking options for a potential make-up weekend that could be announced at a later date.

SEASON OPENER MOVES TO STUART–

With the postponement of the first two weekends of the season, action and excitement now zeros in on the ¼ mile Stuart International Speedway for the MLRA season opener. This second annual event in which Bobby Pierce drove from deep in the field to win one year ago, moves to Wednesday night May 6th. Track owner Mike Van Genderen is planning to hold a test and tune session on Tuesday night May the 5th to allow drivers an opportunity to fine tune their set-ups in anticipation of the $3,000 to win opener. Further information on the test & tune will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thursday May 7th will serve as a travel day as teams navigate east to the Davenport Speedway for a $3,000 to win showdown on Friday night May 8th, with action heating up on the facilities action packed ¼ mile track. Rounding out the trifecta swing will be the MLRA’s lone stop of the season at the super-fast West Liberty Raceway in West Liberty, IA on Saturday May 9th.

SLOCUM 50 HEATS UP JULY–

An agreement has also been reached between 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA and the MLRA to move the 12th annual “Slocum 50” from April 18th, to July 3rd. The $5,000 to win event originally schedule for this date at 34 Raceway will be replaced by the impressive $10,555 “Slocum 50” event payout and winners prestige.

Leading up to the “Slocum 50” will be a special $5,000 to win return to the Cresco Speedway in Cresco, IA on Thursday July 2nd, while the three-day holiday weekend will wrap-up with when the series returns to the 300 Raceway in Farley, IA for the 1st Annual Independence Day Shootout, Presented by DiscountShopTowels.com on July 4th.

