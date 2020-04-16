Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> World of Outlaws Postpones Events at Boone, Lawton and Devil’s Bowl

CONCORD, NC — April 16, 2020 — Ongoing restrictions and special limitations on mass gatherings to help curb the COVID-19 situation have led the World of Outlaws and track officials to postpone upcoming events scheduled for May 1-2.

 

The events in this postponement include the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Hawkeye 100 on May 1-2 at Boone (IA) Speedway, as well as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race on May 1 at Lawton (OK) Speedway and the May 2 Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devils Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX.

 

Fans should hold onto their tickets, which will be good for the rescheduled event dates.

 

