LAKESIDE/I-55 USAC SPRINT WEEKEND POSTPONED

(Speedway, Indiana)………The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car doubleheader weekend, originally scheduled for May 1 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kans. and May 2 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., has been postponed.

The postponements come amidst the ongoing Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic occurring around the world. USAC and Track Enterprises will work diligently on options to reschedule the event to fit with already scheduled events as racing gets back into full swing.

