LAKESIDE/I-55 USAC SPRINT WEEKEND POSTPONED

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55(Speedway, Indiana)………The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car doubleheader weekend, originally scheduled for May 1 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kans. and May 2 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., has been postponed.

 

The postponements come amidst the ongoing Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic occurring around the world. USAC and Track Enterprises will work diligently on options to reschedule the event to fit with already scheduled events as racing gets back into full swing.

 

Stay tuned for more information regarding postponements and reschedule dates on USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com as well as USAC’s social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.

 

For more information on Track Enterprises promotions, visit www.trackenterprises.com or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises.

