Blake Hahn Making 410 Debut This Saturday At Park Jefferson International Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (April 21, 2020) With the racing bug becoming unbearable, Blake Hahn will drop a Rider 410cid engine between the rails of his JR1 Chassis and venture to South Dakota for the Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real-Geese Silhouette at Park Jefferson International Speedway on Saturday, April 25.

Hahn’s debut in 410cid competition, the ASCS National Tour regular is excited about the new experience.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend might be putting it lightly,” chuckled Hahn.

“Getting to try a 410 is something we have been working towards for a couple of years so it should be fun. Definitely going to be a learning curve with power and setup differences, but we have to start somewhere and at least it’s at a track I’ve won at before.”

Referencing his debut at the four-tenths mile oval in 2016, Hahn topped the field in Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour action on July 28. An eight-hour trek for Hahn, the chance to race is something the team simply could not pass up.

“As soon as we saw this was happening, we were scrambling to make sure we were entered. More than anything, I feel like we all need to thank Terry [McCarl] and Adam [Adamson] for getting this done. Terry supports the ASCS National Tour by having us at Southern Iowa Speedway for the Ultimate Challenge, so we’re definitely going to support him.”

All grandstand tickets have been sold, but fans can still watch the event via Online PPV on SpeedShiftTV.com.

The 2020 season is Blake Hahn’s 18th year of racing. Starting in Jr. Sprints at the Tulsa Shootout, Hahn has progressed through the ranks with over 90 victories across Micros, Midgets, and Sprint Cars. For continued updates on Blake Hahn Racing, log onto http://www.blakehahnracing.com.

2020 Season to Date:

Events: 10; Wins -0; Top 5 – 3; Top 10 – 4;

Coming Up:

April 25, 2020 – Park Jefferson Int. Speedway

