Kerry Madsen Restarting Season Saturday by Making Debut at Park Jefferson

Inside Line Promotions – WINDOM, Minn. (April 21, 2020) – Kerry Madsen will make his debut at Park Jefferson International Speedway this Saturday during the Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real Geese Silhouette.

The Killer Instinct Crossbows backed Big Game Motorsports team invades the dirt oval in North Sioux City, S.D., marking its first race in more than two months.

“It’s going to be great to get back to the track and back with the boys,” Madsen said. “We’ve all been home. It will be nice to get the whole thing started again.

“It’s definitely different because it’s way out of the norm what you’re usually doing this time of the year. It will be a nice race to get some laps and try to get this sprint car season kick started again.”

Madsen has never been to the track and has only raced in the state of South Dakota once in the last three years.

“I watched one little YouTube video,” he said of Park Jefferson International Speedway. “I think you just go out there, see where everyone’s times are and make changes; just go through the usual process. We should be pretty close to start with.”

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 3 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Park Jefferson International Speedway in North Sioux City, S.D., for the Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real Geese Silhouette

