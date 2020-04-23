Home --> Race Track News --> Ohio --> Eldora Speedway --> World of Outlaws Events at Jacksonville, Eldora Postponed

World of Outlaws Events at Jacksonville, Eldora Postponed

CONCORD, NC — April 23, 2020 — The World of Outlaws, working together with track officials, have postponed events May 6 at Jacksonville Speedway and May 8-9 at Eldora Speedway in accordance with restrictions in place from local and state authorities that prevent mass gatherings in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Fans with tickets to the Jacksonville (IL) Speedway event should hold onto them for the rescheduled event date. For more information, go to JacksonvilleSpeedway.com.

 

Fans with advance tickets, pit passes and campsites to #LETSRACETWO at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, should also hold onto them for the rescheduled event date. Go to EldoraSpeedway.com for further information.

 

For the latest on the World of Outlaws, visit WorldofOutlaws.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

