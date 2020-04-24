Brandon Sheppard Racing Launches New Online Home

Illinois Standout Anxious for Return to Racing



NEW BERLIN, Ill. (04/24/20) – Dirt Late Model standout Brandon Sheppard has launched a new online home at www.SheppardRacing.com.

The brand-new www.SheppardRacing.com was designed by Memphis, Tennessee-based MSR Mafia Marketing Services and will be a source for the latest news, photos, upcoming events, and more regarding Sheppard’s family-owned No. B5 entry as well as his Rocket1 Racing endeavors.

After 25 combined starts thus far in 2020, Sheppard has yet to finish outside the Top-10 in any event. He’s garnered eight wins, along with 23 Top-5 performances. For the second straight year, Brandon was the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Champion. The team also leads the current championship points standings in both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

While the next event for Sheppard is uncertain, he’s anxiously waiting for the time when racing can safely resume. “I’m as anxious as everyone to get back behind the wheel,” commented Sheppard. “But obviously we have to make the safety of the teams, officials, and fans a priority. When the time is right, I look forward to interacting with all of our great fans.”

Sheppard added: “I can’t think all of our great marketing partners enough. During this unfortunate situation, they haven’t gotten the level of exposure they deserve. I would like to that them personally for their continued support.”

Keep your browsers pointed to www.SheppardRacing.com for the latest updates on Brandon’s return to racing.

Brandon Sheppard would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Dennis G. Woodworth Attorney at Law, Valvoline, The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development, Keyser Manufacturing, 34 Raceway, Budda Dirt Cars Transmission Sales & Service, Mark Richards Racing, Inc., Print Worx, Sheppard Auto Sales, Speedwerx, Bill West Enterprises, Fromme Enterprises, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Performance Bodies & Parts, Peterson Fluid Systems, Pro Power Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Shepp’s Bar & Grill, Simpson, Strange Oval, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Sunoco Race Fuels by Corrigan, Waterman Racing Components, Weld Racing, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, XS Power, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Brandon Sheppard and his family-owned team, please visit their official website at www.SheppardRacing.com.

