Taylor Bags a Pair of Podium Finishes in South Dakota



Southern Oklahoma Speedway Next for Shaw Teammates

CAVE CITY, Ark. (04/28/20) – For the first time in over a month, Jeff Taylor returned to the seat of his Industrial Electric No. 5 Spur Bar/ Wehrs Machine/ Heat Transfer Solutions/ Shaw Race Car Modified.

Teams across the country are increasingly eager to race amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With several restrictions in place, including closing the general admission area entirely, a pair of dirt ovals in Jefferson, S.D. were able to open over the weekend. Taylor capitalized on the 10-hour trek north, scoring a pair of runner-up finishes.

“We were pretty good both nights. On Saturday night we drove to the win in the heat race, but then we drew an 11 for the feature on a hammer-down track. Even at that we were still able to get to second in the feature,” Taylor said. “On Sunday evening the track was really slick, and we haven’t been in those conditions much in the past year, so we had to guess a little on setup. It was still a solid night with another second-place finish.”

Traveling to Park Jefferson International Speedway on Saturday afternoon, Jeff went into battle against a star-studded field of 32 entries Taylor laid down the fastest lap in hot-laps before edging Joel Rust by .023 seconds in his heat to pick up the 8-lap victory.

Drawing the 11th-starting position for the $1,000-to-win A-Main, Jeff shot into the Top-10 in the opening laps and began making his charge in pursuit of leader, Ricky Thornton Jr. After passing Chris Abelson for second on lap 13, Jeff Taylor was unable to overtake Thornton Jr. for the top spot during the final 10 circuits. Taylor was credited with a second-place finish in the final rundown with Robby Sawyer, Chris Abelson, and Jim Thies completing the Top-5 finishers.

The following night, a short drive to The New Raceway Park saw Jeff competing for another $1,000 top prize. Finishing second in his heat race behind Chris Mills, Taylor locked into the fifth-starting position for the A-Main.

Taylor quickly made his way to the front of the pack and would battle for the top spot for much of the 20-lapper before landing a runner-up finish behind Ricky Thornton Jr. Grey Ferrando, Tom Berry Jr., and Aaron Johnson rounded out the Top-5.

Full results from these events are available at www.ParkJeff.com and www.SpeedSport.tv.

The upcoming weekend – May 1-2 – Shaw Race Cars teammates, Jeff Taylor and Travis Mosley will travel to Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore, Okla.). The doubleheader includes an IMCA-sanctioned event on Friday, followed by the Texas Outlaw Modified Series (TOMS) on Saturday.

Additional information on these events can be found at www.SouthernOklahomaSpeedway.com.

Jeff Taylor would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include Shaw Race Cars Industrial Electric, Spur Bar, Heat Transfer Solutions, New Vision Graphics, Wehrs Machine, Fury Energy, Sweet Manufacturing, No Limits Racing, Precision Performance, Bassett, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Racing Tire, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Jeff Taylor Racing, please visit the official team website at www.JeffTaylor5.com. For more information on Shaw Race Cars, please visit www.ShawRaceCars.com.