US 36 Raceway Announces May 8 as Opening Night for 2020 Season

OSBORN, Mo. – After Monday’s announcement for the reopening of Missouri, US 36 Raceway officials have announced Friday, May 8, as opening night for the 2020 season.

In addition, US 36 Raceway officials also announce there will be an open practice session on Saturday, May 2. Practice will run from 2-8 p.m. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. Pit passes are $25 per person and the grandstands remain closed to spectators at this time. US 36 will also continue to maintain social distancing guidelines and in doing so will be parking cars at least 20 feet apart. We also ask each team stays within their respective pit area.

Opening night, on May 8, will feature the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars and Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods. US 36 Raceway is ready to get back to racing, however, in a safe manner. There will be some social distancing requirements while at the track, for both spectators and competitors, that will be released at a later date in order to return to racing.

US 36 Raceway will continue to update everyone on details on how we plan to return to racing.