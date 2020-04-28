With a revised schedule on horizon, a letter to racers and fans from Lucas Oil Speedway’s GM

WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 28, 2020) – As Lucas Oil Speedway prepares to announce a revised 2020 schedule soon, here is “A Letter from General Manager Danny Lorton” to racers, fans and friends:

“We hope everyone is doing well and staying healthy during this time. Since this COVID-19 stay-at-home order began, we have been working closely with our local, regional and state officials to learn what guidelines we will have to follow when we can re-open. As things do re-open, there will be restrictions and policies in place. Our first priority is to insure the safety of our staff, spectators and participants as we work on re-opening the track as soon as possible for participant-driven events. We have created social distance compliant plans specifically as they apply to our facility.

“We know that everyone is anxiously awaiting the return to racing. However, everyone needs to have a solid personal protection plan in place as it relates directly to them. We encourage everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding how you conduct your daily lives so that life can quickly return to normal. We suggest you make plans to acquire your personal protection equipment and bring it with you to the track. We believe that as we re-open there will be challenges as it comes to human interaction. For that reason, we are encouraging everyone to start preparing now for a more streamlined process of operations when we return to action.

“When we return to action there will be a different way of doing business. Our staff may be wearing masks and gloves and using hand sanitizer on a regular basis. We will have hand sanitizing stations around the facility. We will have disposable mask available if you wish to wear one. We will do whatever it takes to provide a safe place for you.

“All of our restrooms are equipped with permanent hand sanitizing dispensers and are stocked throughout the facility. We are well-stocked and able to service events for the duration of the 2020 season. Restrooms will be sanitized frequently throughout the night’s event. Concession stands will follow all guidelines in place for local food service businesses. We will be open with a limited menu of food items.

“Please watch the Lucas Oil Speedway website and our social media outlets for the latest updates. We are developing a new 2020 schedule as well as policies and procedures that we plan on releasing very soon. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you again at the races.”

Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Championship Series features racing in four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

