World of Outlaws Postpones Four Upcoming Late Model Events

CONCORD, NC — April 28, 2020 — World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series officials, together with track officials and in accordance with mass gathering restrictions from local and state authorities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, are postponing upcoming events in Georgia at Lavonia Speedway (May 8) and Cochran Motor Speedway (May 9), as well as events in Ohio at Moler Raceway Park (May 15) and Wayne County Speedway (May 16).

Fans with tickets to these events should hold onto them for the rescheduled event date.

