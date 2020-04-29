Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Huge $5,000-to-win event set for May 9 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Huge $5,000-to-win event set for May 9 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55PEVELY, Mo. (April 29) — Anxious St. Louis-area fans can get their dirt racing fix Saturday, May 9, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway with a three-division DIRTcar racing program, the delayed season opener at the high-banked, third-mile oval.

Officials plan strict measures amid the Covid-19 crisis to keep everyone safe for the event highlighted by a $5,000-to-win Super Late Model feature with live streaming video for FloRacing.com subscribers that will be produced by the DirtonDirt.com team. Modifieds and Pro Mods will also be on the card for the event co-promoted by Track Enterprises.

Race teams will be limited to 10 people per car while general admission tickets for spectators will be capped at 700. Social distancing practices are recommended in the grandstands and pit area with attendees encouraged to wear face masks and bring hand sanitizer.

Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. and racing at 7.

 

General admission is $30 and a limited number of advance tickets will be available online Thursday at 2 p.m.; no tickets will be sold at the gate. For more information or to order tickets, visit federatedautopartsraceway.com or call (636) 479-3219. Visit FloRacing.com for subscription details.

