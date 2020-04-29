Rocket Chassis Grand Reopening Set for Monday, May 4

SHINNSTON, W.V. (04/29/20) – After closing their doors to the public for more than month in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rocket Chassis plans to resume full operation on Monday, May 4.

Business hours for the Shinnston, W.V. based operation will be Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, and on Saturday by appointment.

“Everyone at Rocket Chassis works hard to give our customers the best quality race cars and service,” said Mark Richards. “We are fully stocked with parts and ready to meet our customers’ needs. We’re excited to open our doors again and interact with our Rocket Chassis community. Everyone, including us, is anxious to get the season started.”

The health of the Rocket Chassis employees and customers remains a top priority. Rocket Chassis has taken the necessary safety precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Customers are asked to enter the building through the back parts room door. The parts room will have a two-customer limit, while no customers will be permitted in the main shop area or offices. Gloves and masks will be available to employees and customers. Shipping is still available and curbside pickup will also be offered.

Production of the industry leading XR1 Rocket Chassis will also resume on Monday, beginning with the start of chassis build No. 5,501. “We have approximately 20 cars to build and another 5-6 ready for assembly,” added Steve Baker. “The racing season, when it resumes, will be short. We want our customers to be fully prepared when the time comes to race again.”

For immediate questions or to place an order, please call (304) 592-3200. The latest information can also be found online at www.RocketChassis.com.