Lucas Oil Speedway announces revised 2020 schedule starting with Test and Tune on May 9; Show-Me 100 postponed until July

WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 30, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway has announced plans to kick off its season, with an Open Test and Tune scheduled for May 9 and the first Big Adventure RV Weekly Championship Series program set for May 16.

In the revised 2020 schedule, the 28th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, set for May 21-23, will instead be a one-day program on July 18 and pay $20,000 to the winner. That will make for a doubleheader weekend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, with the $12,000-to-win CMH Diamond Nationals the following night.

Fans who purchased advance tickets to the original Show-Me 100 dates will receive refunds, as will all those who had reserved camping spots for the Show-Me 100. All tickets for the July 18th Show-Me 100 and the July 19th CMH Diamond Nationals will be general admission only and will be available at the gate or by calling (417) 282-5984.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said it was necessary to postpone the Show-Me 100 to July due to social distancing restrictions that limit crowd density during May.

“While we are disappointed not to be able to have the three-day version of the Show-Me, hopefully by July some of the distancing restrictions will have eased and more fans will be able to attend and enjoy the event,” Lorton said.

The national-touring Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, which has been halted due to COVID-19 since early March, will visit Wheatland in May – but in a unique setting with a pair of $7,000-to-win events on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13. Those will be held without spectators – but fans will get a chance to tune in live via LucasOilRacing.tv and for free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page.

The LOLMDS drivers will have a practice on Monday, May 11 that also will be closed to the public. Details on race-team pit admission will be forthcoming on LucasDirt.com in coming days.

Along with helping relaunch the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Lorton said the events also will be a bridge to the speedway’s transition to when general spectators are able to return to the speedway on May 16.

As outlined in his letter to racers and fans earlier this week, Lorton said business will be different at the speedway for everyone in light of the COVID-19 virus.

“We’ve worked closely with state and Hickory County officials and are confident about our plan to get back to racing with some strict health guidelines that we will follow,” Lorton said. “Our priority is the safety of our fans, drivers and staff and with everyone’s cooperation, we’ll be able to achieve that.”

To insure social distancing in the pit area, May 16, 23 and 30 weekly programs will be limited to 30 pre-registrations in each division – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Pre-registration must be done on Lucas Oil Speedway’s MyRacePass site.

“We will offer our top 15 drivers from our 2019 championship points standings the first opportunities to pre-register for the May 16th event,” Lorton said. “These top 15 from each class will have until noon May 12th to preregister via MyRacePass. After noon on May 12th, it will be open registration for each class until we fill the 30 spots for each class.”

Registration will close at 5 p.m. May 15 with the field capped at 30 in each division.

Drivers will receive a confirmation email from MyRacePass that they are entered. Drivers and fans also will be able to go to the MyRacePass app to see confirmed drivers.

The same pre-registration procedure will follow for the two remaining May events, but with 2020 points used for those. Details about pre-registration dates for the May 23 and 30 programs will be announced.

Teams will be required to leave one pit stall empty between the haulers throughout May. The May 9 practice day will run from 2-6 p.m. with the pit office opening at 10 a.m. to alleviate congestion as drivers arrive.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be required for spectators through the month of May, though families May sit together in the grandstand. Masks are not mandatory but are recommended and the speedway will offer disposable masks at the gate while supplies last. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the facility and restrooms will be sanitized frequently throughout the racing program.

There will be a limited menu at the concession stands for the first few weeks.

“We realize that this is a big departure from what everyone is used to, but we are in unique times,” Lorton said. “We would ask that everyone cooperate and follow the guidelines so we can all enjoy the sport that we love. We know that everyone is eager to get back to racing and we thank the drivers and fans for their patience.”

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series features racing in four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on May 16 with hot laps set for 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

To make up for some weekly events that already were postponed, Lorton said as of now three of those four will be made up on dates that originally were scheduled to be off weeks at the speedway. So instead of the scheduled 13 Weekly Championship Series programs, there now will be 12.

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

REVISED 2020 LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE

May 9 – Open Test & Tune

May 11 – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series practice (no spectators)

May 12-13 – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, $7,000-to-win features each night (no spectators. Both events will air live on LucasOilRacing.TV and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook)

May 16 – Weekly Championship Series No. 1 – Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races Presented by Ozarks First (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

May 23 – Weekly Championship Series No. 2 – Presented by Ozarks FOX (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win USRA Modifieds)

May 30 – Weekly Championship Series No. 3 – Presented by Benne Media (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win ULMA Late Models)

June 6 – Weekly Championship Series No. 4 – TA/Petro Night at the Races Presented by ThunderBurst Media (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win B-Mods sponsored by Rains Ice)

June 13-14 – Inaugural Drag Boat Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas (KDBA)

June 13 – Weekly Championship Series No. 5 – Presented by iHeart Media (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

June 20 – Weekly Championship Series No. 6 – Bolivar Herald-Free Press Mid-Season Championships Presented by KTTS (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $1,000 to win USRA Modifieds)

June 26-27 – Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (Amped Up Productions)

July 2 – Weekly Championship Series No. 7 – Casey’s General Stores Thursday Night Thunder Kids’ Night at the Races, plus Fireworks Presented by KY3 (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win ULMA Late Models sponsored by Rains Ice)

July 4 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

July 11 – Weekly Championship Series No. 8 – Veterans and Military Appreciation Night Presented by KOZL 27 (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Mod Lites with $750 to win B-Mods)

July 18 – 28th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com with $20,000 to win (LOLMDS/MLRA)

July 19 – 14th annual CMH Diamond Nationals with $12,000 to win (LOLMDS/MLRA)

July 25 – Weekly Championship Series No. 9 – Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night Presented by KOLR 10, KOZL 27, Ozarks Fox (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

Aug. 1 – Weekly Championship Series No. 10 – Fan Appreciation Night Presented by KY3 Digital/Ozone (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Show-Me Vintage Racers with $1,000 to win USRA Modifieds)

Aug. 8 – 11th annual USMTS Slick-Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment (USMTS, B-Mods, SS)

Aug. 15 – Weekly Championship Series No. 11 – NMI Night at the Races Presented by Wild Animal Safari (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $1,000 to win ULMA Late Models)

Aug. 21-23 – 4th annual Off Road Shootout (Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series)

Aug. 22 – Weekly Championship Series No. 12 – Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Springfield (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods as class champions crowned)

Aug. 29 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 5 – Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios (MLRA, B-Mods, Street Stocks)

Sept. 5-6 – 9th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (SDBA/KDBA)

Sept. 12 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 17-19 – 10th annual ASCS/WAR Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprint Cars)

Sept. 25-26 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals (Lucas Oil PPL)

Oct. 1-3 – 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt (Street Stocks, ULMA Late Models)

Oct. 8-10 – 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals (MLRA, B-Mods)

Oct. 17 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 24 – O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show – Eve of Destruction (Monster Trucks)

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com