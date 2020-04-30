Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> World of Outlaws Postpone Events at Lincoln, Williams Grove & Bridgeport

World of Outlaws Postpone Events at Lincoln, Williams Grove & Bridgeport

CONCORD, NC – April 30, 2020 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials, together with track officials and in accordance with mass gathering restrictions from local and state authorities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, are postponing upcoming events in Pennsylvania May 13 at Lincoln Speedway and May 15-16 at Williams Grove Speedway, as well as the May 19 event at Bridgeport Motorsport Park in Swedesboro, NJ.

 

Fans with tickets to these events should hold onto them for the rescheduled event date.

 

For more on the Lincoln Speedway Gettysburg Clash presented by Drydene, click Lincoln Speedway.

 

For more on the Williams Grove Speedway Morgan Cup, click Williams Grove Speedway.

 

For more on the Bridgeport Motorsports Park event, click Bridgeport Speedway.

 

For the latest on the World of Outlaws, visit WorldofOutlaws.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

