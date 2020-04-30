World of Outlaws Postpone Events at Lincoln, Williams Grove & Bridgeport

CONCORD, NC – April 30, 2020 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials, together with track officials and in accordance with mass gathering restrictions from local and state authorities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, are postponing upcoming events in Pennsylvania May 13 at Lincoln Speedway and May 15-16 at Williams Grove Speedway, as well as the May 19 event at Bridgeport Motorsport Park in Swedesboro, NJ.

Fans with tickets to these events should hold onto them for the rescheduled event date.

