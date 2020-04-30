World Wide Technology Raceway and Jimmy John’s to deliver 200 lunches May 6 to front-line medical personnel at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois

Round 2 of Partners Helping Partners expresses appreciation for front-line health workers

April 30, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and Jimmy John’s in Granite City, Illinois, will deliver 200 lunches to front-line medical personnel at Gateway Regional Medical Center at 2100 Madison Avenue in Granite City. The delivery will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at 11:30 a.m. Central at the hospital’s side entrance on 21st Street.

This is the second round of WWTR’s Partners Helping Partners outreach, which expresses appreciation to doctors, nurses and all front-line medical personnel at the hospital during this health emergency. Jimmy John’s is the Official Sandwich Delivery Partner of WWTR.

“We are continuing to express our gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all of the medical personnel who are working ‘round the clock during this health emergency,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “It is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their selfless efforts and sacrifices.”

“Granite City Jimmy John’s is proud to partner with WWTR to provide food for the staff at Gateway Regional Medical Center,” said Steve Levey, owner of Jimmy John’s Granite City. “We sincerely appreciate everything they do for the community – not only during this health emergency, but every day.”

“Through this pandemic, the support from our community has been unbelievable,” said Patrick Garvey, Interim Chief Executive Officer Gateway Regional Medical Center. “Thank you to World Wide Technology Raceway and the Granite City Jimmy John’s for thinking of our team during this unprecedented time. Southern Illinois is standing strong and we will continue to fight this virus together.”

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.