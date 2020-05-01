COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Bad Boy 98 Postponed



Series Launches New Website at COMPdirt.com



Conway, Arkansas (04/30/20) – An additional weekend on the 2020 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil slate has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The series was scheduled to return to action on Friday – Saturday, May 8-9 at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas) with the annual Bad Boy 98. However, due to restrictions currently still in place in Arkansas the event has been postponed.

“We were hopeful that officials with the state of Arkansas would give us the go ahead to hold the event with some restrictions in place. However, we were notified today that it would likely be at least another week before an official decision and directive is made,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “As a result, we are postponing the Bad Boy 98. We hope to find a reschedule date for the event, and we also are hopeful that we can reschedule some other races for the latter part of May.”

For the latest updates and series information, please point your browser to the brand new series website, which was designed and launched earlier this week from MSR Mafia Marketing Services at www.COMPdirt.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner