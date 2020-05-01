Lucas Oil Products Reopens the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, OH (May 1, 2020) – Lucas Oil Products proudly announces the return to racing in 2020 for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, after several postponements and cancellations – due to the COVID-19. Lucas Oil’s love for the sport, race teams, fans, Team Lucas, and LOLMDS sponsors, couldn’t be more evident at this moment. The “Lucas Oil Reopening Tour” generously provides the purse for six newly added May events. With the newly added events, along with the races contested at Speedweeks, the series drivers will still compete in 54 of the 57 original 2020 LOLMDS tour events. As an added bonus, the number of scheduled televised races will remain as originally scheduled. Series Officials and teams are all excited to get back to racing, but things will still not be as usual…just yet.

Because of the scheduling changes, a pair of unique $7,000-to-win events, on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12th – 13th, at Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland, MO, will signal the return, with all late model teams invited. These events will be fan-less, but fans will get a chance to tune in live – via LucasOilRacing.tv, and free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page at 7:30PM ET/6:30PM CT. In addition to the back-to-back weekday races, Lucas Oil Speedway will hold a practice session on Monday, May 11th (closed to the public).

Racing will not stop after Lucas Oil Speedway, as the series will be racing (fan-less, once again), on May 19th – 20th, at Golden Isles Speedway, and May 26th, – 27th, at East Bay Raceway Park. Race teams will be gunning for over $70,000 in purse money, at each venue. These races will pay $7,000 to-win, each night. All races are full series points races, with a five-person limit – per team. Further details will be available on LucasDirt.com in the coming days. To view the revised 2020 schedule, please see below or visit: www.lucasdirt.com/events/schedule.

In addition to race schedule updates, the “Sunoco Road to Wheatland” is now the “Sunoco Road to East Bay”. All teams that have perfect attendance with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2020, through May 27th, will receive the $1,500 bonus from Sunoco Race Fuels.

Regarding refunds for pre-purchased tickets to the NAPA Auto Parts North Star Nationals at Deer Creek Speedway – please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Deer Creek Speedway PO Box 591 Grand Meadow, MN 55936, and a refund will be mailed to you.

Cancellations and Postponements:

May 8 – Buckeye Spring 50, Atomic Speedway – cancelled

May 9 – 23rd Annual Indiana Icebreaker, Brownstown Speedway – cancelled

May 14 – Triple 777 Trucking Lucy 50, 34 Raceway – cancelled

May 15 – Truck Country 50, 300 Raceway – Postponed to July 13

May 16 – NAPA Auto Parts North Star Nationals, Deer Creek Speedway – cancelled

May 21 – 7th Annual Cowboy Classic – cancelled

May 22 – The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson – cancelled

May 23 – 28th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – postponed to July 18 (single day $20,000)

July 18 – 14th Annual Diamond Nationals – moved to Sunday July 19

Lucas Oil Reopening Tour (Fan-less, available for viewing on LucasOilRacing.TV, and Lucas Oil Late

Model Dirt Series Facebook Live):

Monday, May 11 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Practice

Tuesday, May 12 – Lucas Oil Speedway – $7,000 to win*

Wednesday, May 13 – Lucas Oil Speedway – $7,000 to win*

Tuesday, May 19 – Golden Isles Speedway – $7,000 to win*

Wednesday, May 20 – Golden Isles Speedway – $7,000 to win*

Tuesday, May 26 – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 to win*

Wednesday, May 27 – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 to win*

*A-Main Purse (40 laps)

1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,050, 12. $1,000, 13. $975, 14. $950, 15. $925, 16. $900, 17. $875, 18. $850, 19. $825, 20. $800, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800