Tickets Sell Out Plus Additional New Info For Federated Auto Parts Raceway Event

Limited Tickets Sell Out Quickly For Federated Auto Parts Raceway Event

More Details Announced For Driver Entries And Pit Passes

(Pevely, MO) Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 announced on Wednesday that their return to racing will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020. On Thursday at 2 p.m., a limited amount of 700 advance sale general admission tickets went on sale. Just hours later, those tickets were gone.

The event is being held with strict measures amid the Covid-19 crisis to keep everyone safe for the event that is highlighted by a $5,000 to win DIRTcar Super Late Model feature. DIRTcar Modifieds and Pro Mods will also be in action to make for a great night of entertainment.

While the 700 general admission tickets are gone, racefans will be able to catch all of the action with live streaming video for FloRacing.com subscribers that will be produced by the DirtonDirt.com team.

Race promoters from Federated Auto Parts Raceway as well as Track Enterprises are meeting with local officials to determine caps on pit passes and car entries to ensure sufficient room to spread out on the grounds. Final details will likely be released on Sunday. The amount of interest shown by race teams has been huge.

Plans as of Friday afternoon are a 50 car limit for each of the three classes with all entries to be first come first serve. Entry form will be available online starting Monday, May 4 at 2 p.m. CT. All entries will be $50 but the fee will be refunded to the drivers who show up to the race to compete on May 9. Those who pre-enter and do not show up, will not be refunded. Each entry will be allotted up to six total pit passes to purchase, five crew and one driver. Driver must submit full list of names by Wednesday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

Pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m., hotlaps will begin at 6 p.m., and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. It should be noted that there will be no additional grandstand tickets sold at the gate.

For more information, visit federatedautopartsraceway.com, trackenterprises.com, or call 636-479-3219. For streaming video subscription details, visit FloRacing.com.